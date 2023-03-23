23.03.2023 12:03:18

Darden Restaurants Inc. Reveals Climb In Q3 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $286.6 million, or $2.34 per share. This compares with $247.0 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $2.79 billion from $2.45 billion last year.

Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $286.6 Mln. vs. $247.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.34 vs. $1.93 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.25 -Revenue (Q3): $2.79 Bln vs. $2.45 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.85 to $8.00 Full year revenue guidance: $10.45 to $10.5 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Darden Restaurants Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Darden Restaurants Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Darden Restaurants Inc. 138,40 0,39% Darden Restaurants Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Minus - DAX tiefer - Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer
Der ATX zeigt sich an der heimischen Börse im Minus. Der DAX präsentiert sich am Freitag leichter. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen