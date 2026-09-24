Darden Restaurants Reaffirms FY27 Outlook; Declares Dividend; Stock Down 5% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, restaurant company Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) reaffirmed its net earnings from continuing operations and sales guidance for the full-year 2027.

For fiscal 2027, the company continues to project net earnings from continuing operations in the range of $11.10 to $11.35 per share on total sales between around $13.60 billion and $13.75 billion.

Darden's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.62 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock, payable on November 2, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 9, 2026.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, DRI is trading on the NYSE at $203.00, down $10.79 or 5.05 percent.

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