Darden Restaurants Aktie
WKN: 895738 / ISIN: US2371941053
|
24.09.2026 13:23:08
Darden Restaurants Reaffirms FY27 Outlook; Declares Dividend; Stock Down 5% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, restaurant company Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) reaffirmed its net earnings from continuing operations and sales guidance for the full-year 2027.
For fiscal 2027, the company continues to project net earnings from continuing operations in the range of $11.10 to $11.35 per share on total sales between around $13.60 billion and $13.75 billion.
Darden's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.62 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock, payable on November 2, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 9, 2026.
In Thursday's pre-market trading, DRI is trading on the NYSE at $203.00, down $10.79 or 5.05 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Darden Restaurants Inc.
Analysen zu Darden Restaurants Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Darden Restaurants Inc.
|180,40
|-0,91%