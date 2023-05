Darden Restaurants to Buy Ruth's Chris Steak House Owner

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Welcome a new member to the family.Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants apparently has no reservations about expanding in a down economy. On Wednesday it agreed to buy Ruth's Hospitality Group in a $715 million all-cash deal expected to close in June. So be prepared for the debut of the even more confusingly named Darden's Ruth's Chris Steak House.Continue reading