01.03.2022 22:15:00

DARDEN RESTAURANTS TO HOST FISCAL 2022 THIRD QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL ON MARCH 24

ORLANDO, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE:DRI) plans to release its fiscal 2022 third quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24, 2022, with a conference call to follow at 8:30 am ETGene Lee, CEO, and other senior management will discuss third quarter results, and conduct a question and answer session.  For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.

What:  

Darden Restaurants, Inc. Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call



When: 

8:30 am ET, Thursday, March 24, 2022



Where:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1007/44755



How: 

Live over the Internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above or, to access via the telephone, please dial 1-800-263-0877 and provide the conference passcode 8537645.

About Darden
Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's. For more information, please visit www.darden.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/340562/darden_restaurants__inc__logo.jpg

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darden-restaurants-to-host-fiscal-2022-third-quarter-conference-call-on-march-24-301491970.html

SOURCE Darden Restaurants, Inc.: Financial

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Darden Restaurants Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Darden Restaurants Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Darden Restaurants Inc. 125,40 -3,58% Darden Restaurants Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg im Fokus: ATX tiefer -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt zur Wochenmitte nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex leicht zulegt. Für die asiatischen Aktienmärkte ging es am Mittwoch abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen