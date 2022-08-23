|
23.08.2022 22:15:00
DARDEN RESTAURANTS TO HOST FISCAL 2023 FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL ON SEPTEMBER 22
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE:DRI) plans to release its fiscal 2023 first quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, September 22, 2022, with a conference call to follow at 8:30 am ET. Rick Cardenas, CEO, and other senior management will discuss first quarter results, and conduct a question and answer session. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.
What:
Darden Restaurants, Inc. Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call
When:
8:30 am ET, Thursday, September 22, 2022
Where:
How:
Live over the Internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above or, to access via the telephone, please dial 1-800-458-4121 and provide the conference passcode 9557965.
About Darden
Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's. For more information, please visit www.darden.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darden-restaurants-to-host-fiscal-2023-first-quarter-conference-call-on-september-22-301610847.html
SOURCE Darden Restaurants, Inc.: Financial
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Darden Restaurants Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Darden Restaurants Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Darden Restaurants Inc.
|127,20
|-0,55%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones kommt nicht voran -- ATX schließt höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Der heimische Markt schloss den Mittwochshandel in der Gewinnzone ab. Auch der deutsche Leitindex beendet den Handelstag in Grün. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Mittwoch uneins. An den Börsen in Fernost waren zur Wochenmitte Verluste zu sehen.