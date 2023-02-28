|
28.02.2023 22:15:00
DARDEN RESTAURANTS TO HOST FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL ON MARCH 23
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE:DRI) plans to release its fiscal 2023 third quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 23, 2023, with a conference call to follow at 8:30 am ET. Rick Cardenas, CEO, and other senior management will discuss third quarter results, and conduct a question and answer session. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.
What:
Darden Restaurants, Inc. Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call
When:
8:30 am ET, Thursday, March 23, 2023
Where:
How:
Live over the Internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above or, to access via the telephone, please dial 800-225-9448 and provide the conference passcode DARDEN.
About Darden
Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's. For more information, please visit www.darden.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darden-restaurants-to-host-fiscal-2023-third-quarter-conference-call-on-march-23-301758022.html
SOURCE Darden Restaurants, Inc.: Financial
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Darden Restaurants Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Darden Restaurants Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Darden Restaurants Inc.
|134,54
|0,10%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsangst geht erneut um: Dow höher -- ATX und DAX moderat im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende mehrheitlich stabil - Hang Seng tiefer
Die US-Börsen entwickeln sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Donnerstag leicht zu. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten am Donnerstag nur wenig Bewegung, lediglich in Hongkong ging es deutlicher abwärts.