Darden Stock: Time to Buy the Dip?

Investors in Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) had some big questions heading into its latest earnings report. While growth at the restaurant chain had been solid in early 2022, the owner of such popular dining brands as Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse had seen soaring costs on everything from labor to food inputs. Investors were also worried about a sharp slowdown ahead as consumers begin cutting expenses in response to inflation spikes.Darden's operating update eased a few of those demand concerns while amplifying others. Let's take a look at whether investors should be excited to own this dividend stock in 2022.Darden is still benefiting from rebounding demand in the restaurant industry following the pandemic lull. Comparable-store sales jumped over 34% in its fine dining segment, which includes The Capital Grille brand, and were up by 7% and 11% at Olive Garden and Longhorn, respectively .Continue reading