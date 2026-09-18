CHANGE Aktie
WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002
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18.09.2026 13:45:00
Dario Amodei Just Admitted "There Are Real Dangers" in AI, Right as Anthropic Nears a $2 Trillion IPO With Back-to-Back Profitable Quarters. Should That Change How Investors Value the Listing?
Anthropic is seemingly on track to carry out its initial public offering (IPO) this year. With the artificial intelligence (AI) model software developer reportedly eyeing share sales that would value the company at roughly $2 trillion. If the IPO happens as outlined, it would be a history-making public debut. For reference, Space Exploration Technologies launched the largest-ever IPO when it went public at a valuation of $1.77 trillion earlier this year.
But just as Anthropic appears to be positioning to go public, concerns about the dangers of AI are taking center stage -- and CEO Dario Amodei isn't downplaying the threat. In a recent article published by the CEO, Amodei said, "I won't lie to you. There are real dangers." What does this mean for the company's path to going public at a potential $2 trillion valuation?
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