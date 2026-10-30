Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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30.10.2026 12:44:00
Dario Amodei Predicted at Davos in January 2025 That AI Could Surpass Humans "at Almost Everything" Within 2 to 3 Years. As Anthropic Prepares for Its $2 Trillion IPO, Is That Timeline Still on Track?
Anthropic just released its S-1 filing publicly and is poised to raise upward of $100 billion from its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). We don't have pricing details for it yet, but rumors suggest it will debut with a value of around $2 trillion, making it one of the world's largest companies.
In January 2025, Anthropic founder Dario Amodei said that within two to three years, artificial intelligence (AI) powered by companies like his could surpass humans in virtually all tasks. Well, in just a couple of months, we'll be entering the period he was prognosticating about. Does it look like he'll prove correct?
AI is now good at writing software, surfing the internet, and explaining topics to people. In other words, things you or I can do with a computer. There are still many things AI is not better at than humans (for example, if an AI wrote this article, you'd probably be able to tell, given the formulaic tendencies of chatbots), but for all intents and purposes, the technology can automate much of what a human can do on a computer.
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