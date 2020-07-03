Dario Sattui donates $1 million to Calistoga schools

CALISTOGA, Calif., July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prominent Napa Valley vintner, Dario Sattui, owner of Castello di Amorosa and V. Sattui Winery, has donated $1 million dollars to the Napa County Board of Education to fund the expansion of Calistoga School District's pre-school program. It is the largest donation ever made to a Napa Valley school by a Napa Valley vintner. Mr. Sattui presented a check to the Board during a meeting in Calistoga on July 1.

This donation will fund the creation of the two new classrooms, a playground and an all-day after school program and a new parking lot.

"An educated society is perhaps the single most important factor in perpetuating a great democracy such as ours. Everyone should have an educational opportunity. And education should begin at a very young age. Therefore, I am delighted to be instrumental in funding this very worthwhile project," said Dario Sattui.

Sattui founded Castello di Amorosa, an authentically built Tuscan castle and winery in Calistoga in 2007; which today is one of the most popular landmarks in California. A native of San Francisco, in 1975 Sattui re-established with $8,000 his great-grandfather's winery in St. Helena, which is also a Napa Valley icon.

"This is an overwhelming act of generosity and enlightened philanthropy by Dario Sattui," said Barbara Nemko, Napa County's Superintendent of Education.

Over the years Sattui has donated several million dollars to local charitable organizations, contributing $1,600,000 to build the Calistoga Boys & Girls Club alone. In addition to his various donations he is underwriting programs which assist employees by subsidizing housing and paying employees to share rides or take the bus.

The donation will be presented at a Napa County Board of Education meeting in Calistoga on July 1. The new classrooms, playground and the extended childcare program are anticipated to be open by September 2020.

Sattui's donation will be complemented by other donations and a grant from the State of California.

