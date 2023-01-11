Darktrace Expects Rise In H1 Sales, But Cuts FY23 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Darktrace Plc (DARK.L, DRKTF.PK), a British-American cyber security firm, said in a trading update on Wednesday that it expects a rise in revenue for the six-month period to December 31, 2022.

In addition, for the full-year, the company has revised down its revenue guidance.

For the first-half, Darktrace expects revenue of at least $258 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of at least 35.2 percent.

It also projects its adjusted EBITDA margin for the six-month period will be at or above the top end of its previous 15 percent to 18 percent guidance range.

Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2023, the IT firm has lowered its revenue forecast amidst macro-economic uncertainty. However, as it expects to to operate efficiently the firm has raised its expectations for adjusted EBITDA margin.

For the fiscal 2023, Darktrace now projects year-over-year revenue growth of 29.5 percent to 31 percent as against its previous outlook of 30 percent to 33 percent.

The company has raised its expectations for the annual adjusted EBITDA margin to 16 percent to 18.5 percent, versus previous expectation of15 percent to 18 percent.

Cathy Graham, CFO of Darktrace, said: "…While we continue to be optimistic about PREVENT's ability to contribute in the second half, and remain very positive about the potential of other new product developments in our pipeline, against this backdrop of weaker trends and continuing uncertainty, we are being prudent and revising our FY 2023 guidance."