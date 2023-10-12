Darktrace Q1 Revenue Climbs; Reiterates Annual Revenue View

(RTTNews) - Darktrace Plc (DARK.L), a British cyber security firm, on Thursday posted a rise in revenue for the first-quarter of 2024. In addition, the company has confirmed its full-year revenue outlook.

For the three-month period to September 30, revenue moved up by 28 percent to $161.6 million, from last year quarter.

At its fiscal 2024 constant currency rates, Darktrace's annualized recurring revenue or ARR moved up by 26.9 percent to $658.4 million from last year.

The company said: "This sizeable constant currency ARR growth was supported by its multi-year contract structure, which moderated the effects of a stabilizing, but still challenging, macro-economic environment, and the temporary impacts of significant changes made across Darktrace's Go-to-Market organization in the first quarter."

For the first-quarter, Darktrace recorded an added net constant currency ARR of $21.1 million, a year-on-year decline of 21.6 percent.

Looking ahead, for full year 2024, the company has confirmed its expectations for year-over-year revenue growth of 22 percent to 23.5 percent, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17 percent to 19 percent.