Darling Ingredients Inc. Delivers Record Global Ingredients Financial Results in First Quarter 2022

First Quarter 2022

Net income of $188.1 million , or $1.14 per GAAP diluted share

, or per GAAP diluted share Net Sales of $1.37 billion

Combined adjusted EBITDA of $330.7 million

Global ingredients business EBITDA of $244.1 million

Repurchased $17.2 million of stock

IRVING, Texas, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today reported net income of $188.1 million, or $1.14 per diluted share for first quarter 2022, compared to net income of $151.8 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for first quarter 2021. The company also reported net sales of $1.37 billion for the first quarter of 2022, as compared with net sales of $1.0 billion for the same period a year ago.

"Our global ingredients business had a record quarter, earning $244.1 million in EBITDA, driven by strong raw material volumes across the globe, robust finished products prices, including record high fat prices, and growing demand for green energy," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc. "Adding $86.6 million in EBITDA from Diamond Green Diesel, Darling Ingredients earned $330.7 million in combined adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022. We kicked off the year with a very strong first quarter and carry tremendous momentum for the rest of the year."

Darling Ingredients forecasts full year 2022 combined adjusted EBITDA at $1.55-$1.6 billion. The global ingredients business is estimated to exceed $1 billion in EBITDA. Diamond Green Diesel is estimated to produce 750 million gallons of renewable diesel at $1.25 per gallon EBITDA, bringing Darling Ingredients' share of EBITDA for DGD to $468.8 million.

First quarter capital expenditures totaled approximately $71.6 million. The company also repurchased approximately $17.2 million of stock in the first quarter of 2022. As of April 2, 2022, Darling had $99.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $1.1 billion available under its committed revolving credit agreement. Total debt outstanding as of April 2, 2022 was $1.7 billion. The leverage ratio as measured by the company's bank covenant was 1.69 as of April 2, 2022. On May 2, 2022, the company completed its acquisition of Valley Proteins. The company used borrowings under its senior credit facility to fund the acquisition.

Combined adjusted EBITDA was $330.7 million for the first quarter 2022, compared to $284.8 million for the same period in 2021.

Segment Financial Tables (in thousands)

(unaudited)













Feed Ingredients Food Ingredients Fuel Ingredients Corporate Total Three Months Ended April 2, 2022









Net sales $ 879,438 $ 354,814 $ 132,082 $ - $ 1,366,334 Cost of sales and operating expenses 645,523 270,312 104,742 - 1,020,577 Gross Margin 233,915 84,502 27,340 - 345,757











Gain on sale of assets (341) (9) (39) - (389) Selling, general and administrative expenses 56,209 26,844 3,920 15,059 102,032 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 3,773 3,773 Depreciation and amortization 54,350 15,450 6,674 2,772 79,246 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 71,804 - 71,804 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 123,697 $ 42,217 $ 88,589 $ (21,604) $ 232,899 Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,360 - - - 1,360 Segment income/(loss) $ 125,057 $ 42,217 $ 88,589 $ (21,604) $ 234,259











Segment EBITDA $ 178,047 $ 57,667 $ 23,459 $ (15,059) $ 244,114 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) - - 86,560 - 86,560 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 178,047 $ 57,667 $ 110,019 $ (15,059) $ 330,674

























Feed Ingredients Food Ingredients Fuel Ingredients Corporate Total Three Months Ended April 3, 2021









Net sales $ 651,444 $ 298,065 $ 97,207 $ - $ 1,046,716 Cost of sales and operating expenses 474,581 226,413 71,790 - 772,784 Gross Margin 176,863 71,652 25,417 - 273,932











Loss/(gain) on sale of assets (139) 55 20 - (64) Selling, general and administrative expenses 52,620 25,191 4,867 14,720 97,398 Restructure and impairment charges - - 778 - 778 Depreciation and amortization 54,609 14,883 6,155 2,887 78,534 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 102,225 - 102,225 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 69,773 $ 31,523 $ 115,822 $ (17,607) $ 199,511 Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries 612 - - - 612 Segment income/(loss) $ 70,385 $ 31,523 $ 115,822 $ (17,607) $ 200,123











Segment EBITDA $ 124,382 $ 46,406 $ 20,530 $ (14,720) $ 176,598 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) - - 108,200 - 108,200 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 124,382 $ 46,406 $ 128,730 $ (14,720) $ 284,798

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

April 2, 2022 and January 1, 2022

(thousands)





April 2, 2022 January 1, 2022 ASSETS

(unaudited)

Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 99,460 $ 68,906 Restricted cash

100 166 Accounts receivable, net

517,783 469,092 Inventories

491,694 457,465 Prepaid expenses

60,562 53,711 Income taxes refundable

25,047 1,075 Other current assets

64,387 38,599 Total current assets

1,259,033 1,089,014







Property, plant and equipment, net

1,867,880 1,840,080 Intangible assets, net

409,627 397,801 Goodwill

1,236,524 1,219,116 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

1,563,840 1,349,247 Operating lease right-of-use assets

165,128 155,464 Other assets

97,709 66,795 Deferred income taxes

15,875 16,211



$ 6,615,616 $ 6,133,728 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt

$ 35,337 $ 24,407 Accounts payable, principally trade

351,253 307,118 Income taxes payable

25,117 32,310 Current operating lease liabilities

41,649 38,168 Accrued Expenses

360,058 350,681 Total current liabilities

813,414 752,684 Long-term debt, net of current portion

1,677,925 1,438,974 Long-term operating lease liabilities

125,242 120,314 Other non-current liabilities

109,647 111,029 Deferred income taxes

393,738 362,942 Total liabilities

3,119,966 2,785,943 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value;

1,734 1,717 Additional paid-in capital

1,637,930 1,627,816 Treasury stock, at cost

(438,906) (374,721) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(311,369) (321,690) Retained earnings

2,535,891 2,347,838 Total Darling's stockholders' equity

3,425,280 3,280,960 Noncontrolling interests

70,370 66,825 Total Stockholders' Equity

3,495,650 3,347,785



$ 6,615,616 $ 6,133,728

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Operating Results

For the Three-Months Ended April 2, 2022 and April 3, 2021

(in thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended



(unaudited)

$ Change



April 2,

April 3,

Favorable



2022

2021

(Unfavorable) Net sales $ 1,366,334

$ 1,046,716

$ 319,618 Costs and expenses:











Cost of sales and operating expenses 1,020,577

772,784

(247,793)

Gain on sale of assets (389)

(64)

325

Selling, general and administrative expenses 102,032

97,398

(4,634)

Restructuring and asset impairment charges -

778

778

Acquisition and integration costs 3,773

-

(3,773)

Depreciation and amortization 79,246

78,534

(712) Total costs and expenses 1,205,239

949,430

(255,809)

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel 71,804

102,225

(30,421) Operating income 232,899

199,511

33,388 Other expense:











Interest expense (15,603)

(16,428)

825

Foreign currency loss (1,100)

(410)

(690)

Other expense, net (742)

(1,159)

417 Total other expense (17,445)

(17,997)

552 Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,360

612

748 Income from operations before income taxes 216,814

182,126

34,688 Income tax expense 26,083

28,708

2,625 Net income 190,731

153,418

37,313 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,678)

(1,652)

(1,026) Net income attributable to Darling $ 188,053

$ 151,766

$ 36,287













Basic income per share: $ 1.17

$ 0.93

$ 0.24 Diluted income per share: $ 1.14

$ 0.90

$ 0.24













Number of diluted common shares: 164,601

167,749





Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the Periods Ended April 2, 2022 and April 3, 2021

(in thousands)









(Unaudited)







April 2,

April 3, Cash flows from operating activities: 2022

2021

Net income

$ 190,731

$ 153,418

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 79,246

78,534



Gain on sale of assets (389)

(64)



Asset impairment -

138



Deferred taxes

23,826

11,809



Decrease in long-term pension liability (269)

(448)



Stock-based compensation expense 6,323

8,415



Write-off deferred loan costs -

598



Deferred loan cost amortization 1,131

1,040



Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel and other unconsolidated subsidiaries (73,164)

(102,837)



Distributions of earnings from Diamond Green Diesel and other unconsolidated subsidiaries -

57



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:









Accounts receivable (41,317)

10,721



Income taxes refundable/payable (31,224)

(760)



Inventories and prepaid expenses (42,891)

(27,188)



Accounts payable and accrued expenses 58,964

(13,462)



Other

(18,775)

18,834





Net cash provided by operating activities 152,192

138,805 Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures (71,618)

(60,751)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (59,003)

(340)

Investment in Diamond Green Diesel (164,750)

-

Investment in other unconsolidated subsidiaries -

(4,449)

Gross proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and other assets 974

1,629

Payments related to routes and other intangibles (100)

(347)





Net cash used in investing activities (294,497)

(64,258) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from long-term debt 9,657

9,262

Payments on long-term debt (12,128)

(60,444)

Borrowings from revolving credit facility 369,902

111,000

Payments on revolving credit facility (134,000)

(97,000)

Net cash overdraft financing 9,830

499

Deferred loan costs (1,810)

-

Issuance of common stock -





Repurchase of common stock (17,189)

-

Minimum withholding taxes paid on stock awards (43,351)

(42,268)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests -

(2,143)





Net cash provided/(used) in financing activities 180,911

(81,044) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows (8,118)

(3,847) Net increase / (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 30,488

(10,344) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 69,072

81,720 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 99,560

$ 71,376

Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(in thousands)









March 31,

December 31,







2022

2021 Assets:



(unaudited)





Total current assets

$ 950,802

$ 686,294

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,934,686

2,710,747

Other assets

59,196

51,514



Total assets

$ 3,944,684

$ 3,448,555













Liabilities and members' equity:









Total current portion of long term debt

$ 165,356

$ 165,092

Total other current liabilities

367,478

295,860

Total long term debt

340,591

344,309

Total other long term liabilities

17,328

17,531

Total members' equity

3,053,931

2,625,763



Total liabilities and members' equity

$ 3,944,684

$ 3,448,555

Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture

Operating Financial Results

For the Three-Months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021

(in thousands)













Three Months Ended





(unaudited)

$ Change





March 31,

March 31,

Favorable Revenues: 2022

2021

(Unfavorable)

Operating revenues $ 980,692

$ 431,633

$ 549,059 Expenses:











Total costs and expenses less depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 807,572

215,234

(592,338)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 26,492

11,687

(14,805) Total costs and expenses 834,064

226,921

(607,143)

Operating income 146,628

204,712

(58,084) Other income (expense) (11)

58

(69)



Interest and debt expense, net (3,009)

(320)

(2,689)



Net income $ 143,608

$ 204,450

$ (60,842)

Darling Ingredients Inc. reports Adjusted EBITDA results, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure, as a complement to results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) (for additional information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included later in this media release). The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors. Adjusted EBITDA, as the Company uses the term, is calculated below:

Reconciliation of Net Income to (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA and (Non-GAAP) Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency

For the Three Months ended April 2, 2022 and April 3, 2021 (unaudited)





Three Months Ended Adjusted EBITDA April 2,

April 3, (U.S. dollars in thousands) 2022

2021









Net income attributable to Darling $ 188,053

$ 151,766 Depreciation and amortization 79,246

78,534 Interest expense 15,603

16,428 Income tax expense 26,083

28,708 Restructuring and asset impairment charges -

778 Acquisition and integration costs 3,773

- Foreign currency loss 1,100

410 Other expense, net 742

1,159 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel (71,804)

(102,225) Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries (1,360)

(612) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,678

1,652

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 244,114

$ 176,598 Foreign currency exchange impact 7,227 (1)



Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP) $ 251,341

$ 176,598 DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ 86,560

$ 108,200









Darling plus Darling's share of DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA $ 330,674

$ 284,798



(1) The average rate assumption used in this calculation was the actual fiscal average rate for the three months ended April 2, 2022 of €1.00:USD$1.12 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.79, as compared to the average rate for the three months ended April 3, 2021 of €1.00:USD$1.20 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.79, respectively.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates 250 plants in 17 countries and repurposes nearly 10% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Darling Ingredients Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the Company's first quarter 2022 financial results at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Central Time) on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. To listen to the conference call, participants calling from within North America should dial 1-844-868-8847; international participants should dial 1-412-317-6593 and ask to be joined to the Darling Ingredients Inc. call. Please call approximately ten minutes before the start of the call to ensure that you are connected.

The call will also be available as a live audio webcast that can be accessed on the Company website at http://ir.darlingii.com. Beginning one hour after its completion, a replay of the call can be accessed through May 18, 2022, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 1-855-669-9658 (Canada) and 1-412-317-0088 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 8161187. The conference call will also be archived on the Company's website.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity and is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is presented here not as an alternative to net income, but rather as a measure of the Company's operating performance. Since EBITDA (generally, net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is not calculated identically by all companies, this presentation may not be comparable to EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA presentations disclosed by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated in this presentation and represents, for any relevant period, net income/(loss) plus depreciation and amortization, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment, interest expense, (income)/loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax provision, other income/(expense) and equity in net loss of unconsolidated subsidiary. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and certain non-cash and other items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP. The Company evaluates the impact of foreign currency on its adjusted EBITDA. DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) is not reflected in the Adjusted EBITDA or the Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP).

As a result, the Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure to evaluate performance and for other discretionary purposes. In addition to the foregoing, management also uses or will use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain financial covenants under the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes that were outstanding at April 2, 2022. However, the amounts shown in this presentation for Adjusted EBITDA differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes, as those definitions permit further adjustments to reflect certain other non-recurring costs, non-cash charges and cash dividends from the DGD Joint Venture. Additionally, the Company evaluates the impact of foreign exchange impact on operating cash flow, which is defined as segment operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.

Information reconciling forward-looking combined adjusted EBITDA to net income is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. The Company is not able to provide reconciliations of combined adjusted EBITDA to net income because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the impact of volatile commodity prices on the Company's operations, impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations, depreciation and amortization and the provision for income taxes. Preparation of such reconciliations for Darling Ingredients Inc. and the Company's joint venture, Diamond Green Diesel, would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of income and statement of cash flow, prepared in accordance with GAAP for each entity, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. The Company provides a range for its combined adjusted EBITDA outlook that it believes will be achieved; however, it cannot accurately predict all the components of the combined adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

{This media release contains "forward-looking" statements regarding the business operations and prospects of Darling Ingredients Inc. and industry factors affecting it. These statements are identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "could," "may," "will," "should," "planned," "potential," "continue," "momentum," "forecast," and other words referring to events that may occur in the future. These statements reflect Darling Ingredient's current view of future events and are based on its assessment of, and are subject to, a variety of risks and uncertainties beyond its control, each of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, existing and unknown future limitations on the ability of the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries to make their cash flow available to the Company for payments on the Company's indebtedness or other purposes; global demands for bio-fuels and grain and oilseed commodities, which have exhibited volatility, and can impact the cost of feed for cattle, hogs and poultry, thus affecting available rendering feedstock and selling prices for the Company's products; reductions in raw material volumes available to the Company due to weak margins in the meat production industry as a result of higher feed costs, reduced consumer demand or other factors, reduced volume from food service establishments, or otherwise; reduced demand for animal feed; reduced finished product prices, including a decline in fat and used cooking oil finished product prices; changes to worldwide government policies relating to renewable fuels and greenhouse gas("GHG") emissions that adversely affect programs like the U.S. government's renewable fuel standard, low carbon fuel standards ("LCFS") and tax credits for biofuels both in the United States and abroad; possible product recall resulting from developments relating to the discovery of unauthorized adulterations to food or food additives; the occurrence of 2009 H1N1 flu (initially known as "Swine Flu"), Highly pathogenic strains of avian influenza (collectively known as "Bird Flu"), severe acute respiratory syndrome ("SARS"), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (or "BSE"), porcine epidemic diarrhea ("PED") or other diseases associated with animal origin in the United States or elsewhere, such as the outbreak of African Swine Fever ("ASF") in China and elsewhere; the occurrence of pandemics, epidemics or disease outbreaks, such as the current COVID-19 outbreak; unanticipated costs and/or reductions in raw material volumes related to the Company's compliance with the existing or unforeseen new U.S. or foreign (including, without limitation, China) regulations (including new or modified animal feed, Bird Flu, SARS, PED, BSE, ASF or similar or unanticipated regulations) affecting the industries in which the Company operates or its value added products; risks associated with the DGD Joint Venture, including possible unanticipated operating disruptions and issues relating to the announced expansion project; failure to close on strategic acquisitions, such as FASA; risks and uncertainties relating to international sales and operations, including imposition of tariffs, quotas, trade barriers and other trade protections imposed by foreign countries; difficulties or a significant disruption in our information systems or failure to implement new systems and software successfully, risks relating to possible third party claims of intellectual property infringement; increased contributions to the Company's pension and benefit plans, including multiemployer and employer-sponsored defined benefit pension plans as required by legislation, regulation or other applicable U.S. or foreign law or resulting from a U.S. mass withdrawal event; bad debt write-offs; loss of or failure to obtain necessary permits and registrations; continued or escalated conflict in the Middle East, North Korea, Ukraine or elsewhere; including the Russia-Ukraine war; uncertainty regarding the exit of the U.K. from the European Union; and/or unfavorable export or import markets. These factors, coupled with volatile prices for natural gas and diesel fuel, climate conditions, currency exchange fluctuations, general performance of the U.S. and global economies, disturbances in world financial, credit, commodities and stock markets, and any decline in consumer confidence and discretionary spending, including the inability of consumers and companies to obtain credit due to lack of liquidity in the financial markets, among others, could cause actual results to vary materially from the forward looking statements included in this release or negatively impact the Company's results of operations. Among other things, future profitability may be affected by the Company's ability to grow its business, which faces competition from companies that may have substantially greater resources than the Company. The Company's announced share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and purchases of shares under the program are subject to market conditions and other factors, which are likely to change from time to time. Other risks and uncertainties regarding Darling Ingredients Inc., its business and the industries in which it operates are referenced from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Darling Ingredients Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.}

