25.07.2022 22:35:00

Darling Ingredients Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

IRVING, Texas, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) will release second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. A press release will be issued via PR Newswire and available at 5 p.m. ET. Additionally, a slide presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at http://www.darlingii.com

Darling Ingredients Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Darling Ingredients Inc.)

Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Brad Phillips, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a teleconference and webcast at 9 a.m. ET, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

Due to historically high call volume, the company is offering participants the opportunity to register in advance for the conference through the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10169154/f3a6e5cbb6

Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder and a dial-in number and PIN that will allow them immediate access to the call on Aug. 10, 2022.

Participants who do not wish to pre-register for the call may dial in using 844-868-8847 (U.S. callers), or 412-317-6593 (international callers) and ask for the "Darling Ingredients" call. A replay will be available two hours after completion of the call through August 17, 2022. To access the replay, please dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 855-669-9658 (Canada) and 412-317-0088 (International callers) and reference passcode 8664057. The live webcast and archived replay also can be accessed on the Company's web site at http://ir.darlingii.com.

About Darling
Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates more than 250 plants in 17 countries and repurposes approximately 15% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:              
Suann Guthrie
VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications
(469) 214-8202
suann.guthrie@darlingii.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darling-ingredients-inc-to-release-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-301592631.html

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.

