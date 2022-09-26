|
26.09.2022 22:52:00
Darling Ingredients Issues 2022 ESG Report
IRVING, Texas, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) has released its 2022 ESG Report, which provides a detailed overview of the company's progress against key environmental, social and governance objectives throughout 2021.
"The world is at an inflection point that will drive creativity and innovation as we continue to decarbonize," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our ESG report outlines how Darling Ingredients continues to renew, repurpose and reinvent the future and work with stakeholders to build a better world and contribute to a circular economy."
Notable 2021 achievements highlighted in the report include:
- Established an ESG Committee within the Board of Directors;
- Invested $25 million in energy and water efficiency improvements;
- 18% toward achieving the company's energy intensity per unit of production short-term goal in the collagen/gelatin business;
- Produced 372 million gallons of renewable diesel, on track to produce more than 750 million gallons in 2022;
- Decreased global water intensity by 1.8%, putting the company 36% of the way to achieving its 2025 goal; and
- About half of Darling facilities located in water-stressed areas returned 47% more water back to the environment than it uses.
The report is aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Core Standard and maps Darling Ingredients' progress to indicators defined by the key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. For the first time, the report outlines information aligned with the Task Force for Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
About Darling
Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning edible byproducts and food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates more than 250 plants in 17 countries and repurposes approximately 15% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals, and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.
Darling Ingredients Contacts
Investors:
Suann Guthrie
VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications
(469) 214-8202; suann.guthrie@darlingii.com
Media:
Jillian Fleming
Director, Global Communications
(972) 5451-7115; jillian.fleming@darlingii.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darling-ingredients-issues-2022-esg-report-301633537.html
SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag mit wechselnden Vorzeichen. Der DAX notierte in einem volatilen Handel letztlich im Minus. Die Wall Street tendierte am ersten Tag der neuen Handelswoche schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag in schwacher Verfassung.