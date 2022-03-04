Dassault Aviation FY21 Profit, Orders Surge; Proposes Dividend; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of Dassault Aviation SA (DUAVF.PK) were gaining around 3 percent in the early morning trading in Paris after the French Aircraft manufacturer reported Friday that its fiscal 2021 profit doubled from last year, with strong revenue growth as well as higher order intake. The company also announced dividend.

Consolidated net income for the year was 605.39 million euros, up from 303 million euros last year. Earnings per share were 7.28 euros, compared to 3.64 euros in 2020.

Adjusted net income was 693 million euros or 8.34 euros per share, compared to prior year's 396 million euros or 4.76 euros per share.

Consolidated net sales surged to 7.25 billion euros from 5.49 billion euros a year ago.

Adjusted net sales were 7.23 billion euros, up from 5.50 billion euros a year ago. Export represented 89 percent.

In 2021, order intake was 12.08 billion euros, compared to 3.46 billion ieuros n 2020. Export represented 74 percent.

Further, the Board of Directors decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend distribution, in 2022, of 2.49 euros per share.

For 2021, the company will pay 139 million euros in employee profit-sharing and incentives, including 20 percent correlated social tax.

In Paris, Dassault Aviation shares were trading at 134.30 euros, up 2.52 percent.