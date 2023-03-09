09.03.2023 10:45:06

Dassault Aviation FY22 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Dassault Aviation (DUAVF.PK) announced its Board of Directors has approved the 2022 statement of accounts. Consolidated net income for 2022 was 716 million euros, compared with 605 million euros, prior year. Consolidated net income per share was 8.62 euros, compared with 7.28 euros. Adjusted net income was up 20% at 830 million euros, compared with 693 million euros. Adjusted net income per share was 9.99 euros, compared with 8.34 euros.

Adjusted net sales were 6.93 billion euros compared to 7.23 billion euros, previous year. Order intake was 20.95 billion euros compared to 12.08 billion euros.

The Board of Directors decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend distribution, in 2023, of 3.00 euros per share, corresponding to a total of 249 million euros.

(RTTNews)

