Dassault Systèmes and Mistral AI Partner to Offer Trusted, AI-Powered Industry-Grade Solutions to Accelerate the Generative Economy

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) and Mistral AI today announced their partnership to bring the full power of frontier AI to industries in a trusted environment.

For more than 40 years, Dassault Systèmes has empowered people and businesses to provide sustainable innovations in the domains of manufacturing industries, life sciences and healthcare, and cities and territories.

Entering the era of the Generative Economy, industry has to transition from product to experience and sustainability, leveraging virtual worlds to extend and improve the real world.

The recent progress of AI technologies, notably Large Language Models (LLMs) such as Mistral AI’s is an opportunity to accelerate this journey.

Combining scientific modeling, simulation and AI, virtual twin experiences offer solutions to empower the workforce of the future. They reveal industry knowledge and know-how and answer to industrial needs for reliability while preserving intellectual property.

Mistral AI’s LLMs, including the enterprise-grade "Large” model, provide cutting-edge balance between accuracy, responsiveness and sustainability performance matching Dassault Systèmes’ requirements.

Therefore, Dassault Systèmes and Mistral AI’s partnership aims at delivering to the market:

A new OUTSCALE offering, "Large Language Models as a Service” or "LLMaaS”: leveraging the OUTSCALE sovereign infrastructure, it provides Mistral AI’s commercial large language models benefitting from the highest security and compliance standards, including SecNumCloud.

Generative experiences powered by LLMs: they reveal and navigate, in seconds, large universes of industry knowledge and know-how, elevating gigantic data patrimonies for Dassault Systèmes’ 350,000 industrial customers. Generative experiences play a decisive role in industrial transformation for a more sustainable world.

"We are delighted to forge this partnership with Dassault Systèmes, reaffirming our shared commitment to the high performance, efficiency, security, and privacy of generative artificial intelligence for all,” said Arthur Mensch, CEO and co-founder of Mistral AI. "By leveraging Dassault Systèmes’ sovereign infrastructure and industrial solutions, we are advancing our shared mission of driving the use of cutting-edge generative AI for all.”

"We are continuing our journey of reinventing industries worldwide with AI-powered virtual twins. Partnering with Mistral AI will allow us to offer trusted generative experiences, delivering a unique combination of scientific modeling, simulation and AI, including LLMs, in a sovereign environment with OUTSCALE. This partnership shows our commitment to building a strong technological ecosystem for AI-powered industry-grade solutions,” said Florence Hu-Aubigny, Executive Vice President, R&D, Dassault Systèmes.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all –consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 350,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

About Mistral AI

Mistral AI is a global company headquartered in Paris specialising in generative artificial intelligence. It was co-founded in mid-2023 by Timothée Lacroix, Guillaume Lample, and Arthur Mensch. The company develops new models of generative artificial intelligence for businesses, combining scientific excellence, an open approach and a responsible vision of technology. For more information, mistral.ai.

