Dassault Systèmes and Verkor Sign MoU to Advance Next-Generation Low-Carbon Battery Development and Manufacturing

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Verkor, a European pioneer in electric vehicle and stationary batteries, to accelerate the development of next-generation lithium-ion batteries and the first gigafactory that will produce them. Together, the two companies aim to nurture a European battery ecosystem that supports Europe’s efforts to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

Under the MoU, the two companies will establish best practices for virtual, end-to-end development of products and manufacturing processes that improve innovation and efficiency, and mitigate technical risks throughout the product lifecycle. Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform and transformative knowledge and know-how across the high-tech, transportation and mobility, and energy and materials industries will be the catalysts for establishing new methodologies and ways to innovate sustainably in areas such as product, process and flow simulation, supplier collaboration and total quality management.

Verkor can benefit from long-term support from Dassault Systèmes’ technical teams while developing its expertise on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, to drive unprecedented levels of virtualization when it builds its first gigafactory in Dunkirk, France. Verkor will use the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to build the virtual twins of its batteries and the manufacturing process, including the gigafactory operations.

"Our collaboration with Dassault Systèmes will enable us to address the end-to-end product lifecycle process with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform,” said Christober Raj, Head of Digital, Verkor.

Once built, Verkor’s first gigafactory will produce low-carbon battery cells designed to support Europe’s net-zero goals, as well as create a European battery value chain of players and solutions. As part of this roadmap, Verkor is deploying Dassault Systèmes’ "High Performance Battery” and "High-Tech Smart Factory” industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for seamless collaboration, modeling and simulation in one virtual environment.

"Batteries are a cornerstone of a more sustainable Europe. Our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and our battery sector solutions empower battery innovation, from their chemistry definition to the design and engineering of the most advanced gigafactory,” said Stéphane Sireau, Vice President, High-Tech Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "As Verkor leads the way in this sector with its ambitious gigafactory project, we can help them leverage virtual twin experiences to accelerate innovation in the development and production of sustainable and high performance battery cells.”

