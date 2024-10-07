Dassault Systèmes Employee Sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title in Paracycling in New Milestone for Inclusive Mobility

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced a milestone celebrating inclusive mobility and the boundless capabilities of the human spirit: Kazuhiko Kanno, a Japanese paracyclist and Dassault Systèmes employee, set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the farthest distance by handcycle in one hour (male): 28.331 km (17.6 miles).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241006369205/en/

Dassault Systèmes employee Kazuhiko Kanno sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title. Image copyright Glenn Gervot

Kanno established the record on October 3, 2024 at the Longchamp cycling ring, a 3.541 km (2.2 miles) path in the Bois de Boulogne park in Paris, by completing eight laps in one hour. The next day, Dassault Systèmes hosted the "Mobility Night Ride,” an 11 km (6.8 miles) cycling and roller-skating ride through Paris that gathered 3,000 people to celebrate alongside Kanno.

Kanno’s record and the Mobility Night Ride are part of Dassault Systèmes’ "The Only Progress is Human” initiative, which aims to increase awareness of today’s societal and environmental challenges and inspire people to use the virtual world to drive sustainable innovations for a better future. Dassault Systèmes organized the record and ride to highlight the need for mobility to be equally accessible for all, and the role of virtual twin experiences as powerful accelerators for creating more inclusive technologies and cities.

"Everyone, regardless of their physical abilities, possesses the capability to achieve their goals. Kazuhiko Kanno’s record-setting achievement represents more than just speed and endurance – it displays his incredible strength and skills. Through our initiatives, we want to show the capabilities of the human spirit as well as shed light on the role of virtual twin experiences in facilitating new mobility solutions for a more inclusive and accessible world,” said Victoire de Margerie, Vice President, Corporate Equity, Marketing & Communications, Dassault Systèmes.

More than 50% of the world’s population resides in urban areas, where mobility plays a role in accessing resources, employment and services. However, traditional infrastructures and technologies may not adequately accommodate diverse needs.

By incorporating virtual twins in urban planning, architecture and transportation systems, as well as in the design of products for travelling, sports and healthcare, innovators can simulate and analyze the impacts of various elements on a person’s mobility, and craft more accessible, sustainable and accommodating technologies.

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications are used by innovators worldwide to create seamless and sustainable inclusive mobility solutions such as prostheses, wheelchairs for poor road conditions, bikes for outdoor enthusiasts, optimized transportation planning and assistive systems for the blind.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Dassault Systèmes’ The Only Progress is Human: https://www.3ds.com/progress-is-human

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

About Kazuhiko Kanno

Kanno's athletic career, initially in baseball, took an unexpected turn when, at the age of 22, he sustained a cervical vertebrae injury while surfing and became quadriplegic. Transitioning to wheelchair rugby in 2006, he swiftly rose through the ranks, earning a place on Japan's medal-winning national team within a year of starting to play. In 2020, Kanno retired from wheelchair rugby to pursue paracycling. Kanno actively collaborates with the Japan National Rehabilitation Center for Persons with Disabilities, enhancing accessibility and advancing wheelchair technology. Since 2017, he has been working for Dassault Systèmes as part of a program to facilitate elite athlete career transitions.

SHARE THIS ON THE SOCIAL PLATFORM X

@Dassault3DS employee sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title in paracycling in new milestone for inclusive mobility #TheOnlyProgressIsHuman

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on

X Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all – consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 350,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the 3DS logo, the Compass icon, IFWE, 3DEXCITE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, CENTRIC PLM, DELMIA, ENOVIA, GEOVIA, MEDIDATA, NETVIBES, OUTSCALE, SIMULIA and SOLIDWORKS are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a European company (Societas Europaea) incorporated under French law, and registered with the Versailles trade and companies registry under number 322 306 440, or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners. Use of any Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries trademarks is subject to their express written approval.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241006369205/en/