Dassault Systèmes’ "Living Heritage” Program Recreates Six Historic Sites in the Virtual World for Future Generations

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) (Paris:DSY) today announced the next act in its "The Only Progress is Human” campaign focused on the themes of heritage and future. "Living Heritage” is a student program that enables current and future generations to experience six UNESCO World Heritage Sites as they may have existed in the past while nurturing skills to innovate for a more sustainable world.

For "Living Heritage”, 32 students on six teams from Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands and the U.S. used Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to recreate the Colosseum, the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, the Konark Sun Temple, Pompeii, the Porta Nigra and Shuri Castle virtually. Guided by mentors from Dassault Systèmes and supported by the company’s 3DEXPERIENCE Edu – whose programs help seven million students each year develop in-demand industry skills on Dassault Systèmes solutions – the teams quickly adopted the same integrated modelling, simulation, information intelligence and collaboration applications used by industry globally, and created scientifically accurate, data-enriched virtual twins of the sites that open up a new understanding of their structure.

The virtual twins represent both the visible and the invisible, revealing insights into each structure’s design, what was partially lost, totally lost or damaged over time, how this design achievement has impacted history, and how it can influence future designs. Empowered with new technical knowledge and know-how gained during the program, the students can apply their skills once they enter the workforce, while the virtual twins can be used by others to teach, study and learn.

"Dassault Systèmes is a science-based and purpose-driven company. We’ve been a catalyst for human progress for 40 years. Our passion and creativity have enabled the virtual world to improve and extend the real world, sparking conversations that build bridges between the generations that made past achievements possible and those that will imagine future ones,” said Victoire de Margerie, Vice President, Corporate Equity, Marketing & Communications, Dassault Systèmes. "‘Living Heritage’ is a celebration of this shared heritage. It invites us to explore how today’s solutions can give us a greater understanding of the past – unlocking learning opportunities and helping the next generation map our way to a better future. We’ve been a strong partner of the academic world for four decades. We are always amazed by the creativity of the students who use our 3DEXPERIENCE platform.”

Teams will showcase their "Living Heritage” projects at the Cité de la Réussite in Paris June 25-26, including a virtual reality experience that enables anyone to discover the sites in an interactive way. The projects can also be viewed on Dassault Systèmes’ website.

Launched in 2020, "The Only Progress is Human” features a series of "acts” aimed to increase awareness of societal and environmental challenges and inspire the use of virtual worlds to drive sustainable innovations. In addition to "Living Heritage,” these acts have included "Virtual Harmony,” a unique musical and visual experience demonstrating how virtual worlds can change the way we experience emotions, and "Water for Life,” a set of initiatives to help industry consume smarter and protect the world’s most precious resource.

