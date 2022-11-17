Dassault Systèmes Names Philippine de T’Serclaes Chief Sustainability Officer

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) (Paris:DSY) today announced that Philippine de T’Serclaes has been appointed Chief Sustainability Officer. She will lead the company’s sustainability engagement and drive the development of its portfolio & business deployment. The announcement was made today on the occasion of the COP27 conference.

Philippine de T’Serclaes brings 20 years of international experience to Dassault Systèmes, having worked in strategic, executive and senior advisory roles related to business transformation, financing the energy transition, blockchain, energy efficiency, the new energy world and innovation.

Before joining Dassault Systèmes, she spent nearly a decade at Schneider Electric, most recently as Senior Executive, Global Vice President – Strategic Partnerships. During this time, she initiated and ran solutions and platforms for strategic customers as well as digital, institutional, financial and academic partners at a global level. Prior to this, she worked in finance at Rothschild, J.P. Morgan and the OECD/International Energy Agency, where she was Senior Finance Advisor – Energy Efficiency and Environment Division. There, she founded the Energy Efficiency Finance Action Network, a platform for increased public-private partnerships in energy efficiency and clean technology financing.

Philippine de T’Serclaes has authored numerous publications and speaks regularly at major conferences that have included the World Economic Forum, Davos, Sustainable Energy Week, Al Gore’s Advisors Summit, and Asia Clean Energy Forum. She currently serves as a board member of the think tank BSI Economics. Philippine de T’Serclaes earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in international relations from McGill University in Montreal, a Master of Science degree in law and finance from the London School of Economics, and a Ph.D. in economics from the Sorbonne University in Paris.

"At Dassault Systemes, sustainability is at the core of our purpose to harmonize product, nature and life. In line with the Paris Agreement and our recent COP27 Action Climate Declaration and ‘All In’ statement, we have a clear strategy towards carbon neutrality by 2040 and we plan on achieving two-thirds of our new revenues through sustainable solutions by 2025. By serving more than 300,000 clients worldwide, Dassault Systèmes stands as a unique partner to enable the sustainable transformation of the 11 industries we serve. I trust Philippine will have a significant impact in helping us achieve this ambition,” said Florence Verzelen, Executive Vice President, Industry, Marketing and Sustainability, Dassault Systèmes. "Philippine’s deep experience in business transformation, energy and climate change will allow her to drive the development of our sustainable portfolio and foster Dassault Systèmes’ recognition as the reference in sustainable innovation.”

