Dassault Systèmes Q1 Adj. Profit Rises, Total Revenue Up 7%; Reaffirms FY23 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Dassault Systèmes (DASTY.PK) reported that its first-quarter net income to equity holders of the parent declined to 255.4 million euros from 264.3 million euros, prior year. IFRS EPS decreased 3% to 0.19 euros, as reported. Non-IFRS EPS grew 1% to 0.28 euros.

Total revenue grew 7% to 1.43 billion euros. Software revenue increased 6%, to 1.29 billion euros.

For fiscal 2023, the company reaffirmed non-IFRS objectives of EPS reaching 1.18-1.20 euros, and revenue growth of 8%-9%.

