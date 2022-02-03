Dassault Systemes Q4 Results Rise, Sees Growth In FY22; Names New CFO; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Dassault Systèmes SE (DASTY.PK), a French software maker, reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter earnings per share of 0.18 euro, up 15 percent from last year's 0.15 euro.

Adjusted earnings per share were 0.29 euro, compared to 0.24 euro a year ago.

Total revenue grew 12 percent to 1.37 billion euros from prior year's 1.22 billion euros. Revenues grew 10 percent at constant currency rates.

Software revenue climbed 12 percent from last year to 1.24 billion euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company targets earnings per share growth of 3 percent to 6 percent, reaching 0.98 euro to 1.00 euro.

Non-IFRS total revenue growth is expected at 9 percent to 10 percent in constant currencies and software revenue growth in the same range.

Separately, Dassault announced that Pascal Daloz will fully focus on his mission as Chief Operating Officer, a role he has held since 2020.

Further, Rouven Bergmann has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, who will report to Daloz.

Bergmann was previously COO Life Sciences for Dassault Systèmes, overseeing MEDIDATA's operations.

In Paris, Dassault Systemes was trading at 41.97 euros, down 2.43 percent.