Data bonuses for international top ups to Cuba, from HablaCuba.com

ATLANTA, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Humanity is still struggling. Social distancing is still the most effective way doctors recommend to slow the spread of the virus, so communication is still facing multiple challenges. To support the social isolation measures, HablaCuba.com launches a new promo for international top ups sent to Cuba, with extra GB and CUCs. Starting July 27 until August 1, top ups to Cuba get a bonus, as follows:

20 CUC = 1 GB + 30 CUC Bonus

25 CUC = 1 GB + 30 CUC Bonus

30 CUC = 1 GB + 30 CUC Bonus

40 CUC = 2 GB + 60 CUC Bonus

50 CUC = 2 GB + 60 CUC Bonus

60 CUC = 3 GB + 90 CUC Bonus

The bonus is valid for: 30 days (from date when top up is received), whereas the main balance will keep the same validity as previous promotions (330 days from recharge date). The promotional minutes and SMS can be used for local and international calls (including SMS entúmovil) and cannot be transferred to other mobile lines. Only the main amount can be transferred

If customers have balance from previous promotions and they receive a top up during promotional period, the new expiration date will be 30 days (from date when top up is received) for both (previous and current balance)

Here is how the balance is consumed:



1 Daily Bolsa - Data Browser (if available)

2 Promotional balance

3 Active Data packs

4 Main balance

Besides sending top ups, customers can also recharge their family's and friends' Nauta accounts, in order to help them gain access to the internet. Or, if they prefer calling, they can also use HablaCuba.com's calling services. Customers can place their calls:

From any landline, mobile or even payphone in the world, through access numbers.

Through the smartphone app called KeepCalling, available for iOS and Android.

The rate for international calls to Cuba is 69.9¢/min, for both landlines and mobiles, and the cost of a text message is 7¢.

All services HablaCuba.com offers revolve around the website's mission, which is to bring people together, no matter the distance, no distance is too long if people stay connected.

About HablaCuba.com

HablaCuba.com is an interactive website designed by KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in the USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers, with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling has been listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years. In 2015 the company registered a revenue increase of over 200% from 2011 to 2014.



