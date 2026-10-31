Data Center Spending Will Surge to $1.4 Trillion in 2027. Here’s 1 Stock to Buy With $500 to Capitalize on This Massive Opportunity

Research and advisory provider Gartner recently noted that spending on data center systems could increase by 55% in 2027, reaching almost $1.4 trillion. This terrific jump isn't surprising, as hyperscalers and AI companies have been ramping up the build-out of data centers to handle artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

The increase in data center investments next year should help sustain the strong growth in the semiconductor industry. That's because chips reportedly account for 95% of an AI data center server rack's value, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association and Deloitte. As a result, the demand for chipmaking equipment should increase next year.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is in the business of manufacturing and selling semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The company has capitalized on healthy chip demand this year, as evidenced by its financial performance.

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