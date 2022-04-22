22.04.2022 14:00:00

Data-Core Healthcare Exhibiting at EDPMA Solutions Summit

New RCM Product harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

PHILADELPHIA, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data-Core Healthcare is pleased to announce that they will be exhibiting at the Emergency Department Practice Management Association's Premier Event, EDPMA Solutions Summit 2022, being held at Amelia Island, Florida from April 24th to April 27th.

Data-Core Healthcare (PRNewsfoto/Data-Core Healthcare)

Data-Core Healthcare will be showcasing their "EOB-835 Converter", developed on Ruzivo™ which is Data-Core's proprietary AI/ML platform created specifically to gain valuable insights from healthcare Revenue Cycle data. Visitors at the Solution Summit can also learn how Data-Core Healthcare can help healthcare organizations optimize their revenue cycle by leveraging the company's extensive technical capabilities, infrastructure, resources, and quality processes. Attendees will also get a sneak peek into the upcoming AI/ML based Denial Manager Tool that leverages the inherent technological strengths of the Ruzivo™ platform to minimize denials and improve DSO.

About Data-Core Healthcare

Data-Core Healthcare is a division of Data-Core Systems, headquartered in the greater Philadelphia area. For over 23 years, Data-Core Healthcare has built its reputation on the timeliness, cost effectiveness, and quality of its services. With the Ruzivo™ platform, Data-Core Healthcare brings a world-class integration of AI/ML technology with proven RCM processes to deliver maximum value to the healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.datacorehealthcare.com.

Contact: McDonald Ford, Business Development Manager; M: 267-449-3921, mcdonald.ford@datacoresystems.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-core-healthcare-exhibiting-at-edpma-solutions-summit-301530654.html

SOURCE Data-Core Healthcare

