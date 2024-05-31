Data from the PRECISION study of aprocitentan to be presented at the European Society of Hypertension Annual Meeting 2024

Allschwil, Switzerland – May 31, 2024



Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that data from the Phase 3 study of aprocitentan, Idorsia’s endothelin receptor antagonist, will be presented by Prof. Krzysztof Narkiewicz, MD, PhD, at the European Society of Hypertension’s 33rd European Meeting of Hypertension and Cardiovascular Protection, taking place in Berlin, Germany, May 31 – June 3, 2024.

An oral presentation is scheduled for Sunday, June 2 (09:05 – 09:15 CEST) in Convention Hall I C, as part of the "Clinical Studies” session, entitled "Blood pressure control with aprocitentan in resistant hypertension”. The presentation focuses on a pre-planned analysis evaluating the efficacy of aprocitentan on the percentage of patients with controlled blood pressure according to hypertension guidelines at different timepoints during the Phase 3 PRECISION study. The abstract can be found here.

A poster presentation is scheduled for Saturday, June 1 (18:50 – 18:55 CEST) as part of the session "Moderated E-poster session 7 - Clinical studies”, entitled "Effect of high dose aprocitentan in patients with resistant hypertension not controlled by low dose”. The presentation focuses on a post-hoc exploratory analysis evaluating the observed long-term benefit of increasing to a higher dose of aprocitentan (25 mg) in patients not achieving a blood pressure control after 4 weeks on the lower dose (12.5 mg). The abstract can be found here.

Notes to the editor

About aprocitentan

Aprocitentan is Idorsia’s once-daily, orally active, dual endothelin receptor antagonist, which inhibits the binding of ET-1 to ET A and ET B receptors. In May 2022, Idorsia announced positive top-line results of the Phase 3 PRECISION study with aprocitentan for the treatment of patients with resistant hypertension. Detailed results were published in The Lancet and presented as a Late-Breaking Science presentation during the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions in November 2022. More details and commentary can be found in the dedicated press release and an investor webcast featuring Prof. Markus Schlaich, an investigator in PRECISION.

On March 19, 2024, aprocitentan was approved as TRYVIO in the US, with availability planned for H2 2024. On April 25, 2024, Idorsia received a positive opinion for aprocitentan (as JERAYGO™) from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) as a treatment of resistant hypertension. A CHMP positive opinion is one of the final steps before marketing authorization can be granted by the European Commission; a final decision is expected approximately two months after publication of the CHMP opinion.

About Prof. Krzysztof Narkiewicz, MD, PhD

Professor Krzysztof Narkiewicz is the Head of the Department of Hypertension and Diabetology, Medical University of Gdansk, Gdansk, Poland. His research has been focused on the role of the sympathetic nervous system and metabolic factors in regulation of cardiovascular function in physiological and pathological states, and on prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases including hypertension, diabetes, coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure and obstructive sleep apnea. He has published over 700 full-text publication; (> 39 000 citations; h-index: 69). He was the President of the Scientific Council of the European Society of Hypertension (2009-2011). He was a member of the Task Force for the Management of Arterial Hypertension of the European Society of Hypertension (ESH) and of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) preparing the 2007, 2013 and 2018 Guidelines for the Management of Arterial Hypertension. He also contributed to the 2023 ESH hypertension guidelines.

Prof. Krzysztof Narkiewicz serves as a consultant to Idorsia.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more – We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech-hub – Idorsia is specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 25-year heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe and North America – the ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 750 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

For further information, please contact

