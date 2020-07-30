Data Glove Inc. dba Trimax Americas and Communications, Inc. Cascade Divide Data Centre Announce Synergetic Alliance of Cloud Solution Providers

PRINCETON, N.J., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data Glove Inc. dba Trimax Americas and Communications, Inc. Cascade Divide Data Centre have announced a strategic alliance to accelerate digital transformation, business development and improve client outcomes through the utilization of the hybrid cloud capabilities.

This collaboration immediately offers Data Glove Inc's customers the benefits of fully managed, world-class data, cloud and colocation centres with diverse power, seismic stability and highly efficient cooling environments.

Cascade Divide's customizable solutions offer the utmost in flexibility along with built-in automation, which enables improved security and new levels of control and scalability, across private, public and hybrid clouds to deliver a consistent customer experience. Hybrid cloud environments provide an ideal, user-friendly approach to hosting applications and data, which is valuable for dynamic workloads.

The alliance is a natural fit, as both providers share an overall focus of helping enterprises boost productivity and drive client transformations with a focus on innovation.

This move enables Data Glove Inc's team to provide an elevated level of service and expanded offering to drive results for customers via integration of any combination of cloud and on-premises applications conforming within a secured infrastructure and cloud modernization factory setup.

John Warta, Chairman and CEO of Cascade Divide explains, "Our alliance much comes after deliberated thought of the impending future and the growth of the hybrid cloud. With our office situated at the pliable location of Bend, Oregon, it complements the sustainability requirements of our clients. The combination of low cost hydro power and high desert cool air in a stable West Coast seismology zone, makes it the optimal location for storage and disaster recovery."

Data Glove Inc. is the backbone of a global network of partners that recognize cloud as the primary digital transformation vehicle. A partnership of this stature will enable existing customers to take advantage of new solutions, including integrations using a Cloud modernization factory, Sustainable options, Speedy integration development and Backup recovery services.

"We are delighted to be the trusted cloud modernization partner of leading businesses globally. Our portfolio of integrated solutions plays a vital role in managing hybrid cloud environments. Major cloud service providers have embarked on a journey of cloud success, post enabling public and private cloud workloads. Cascade Divide is a perfect partner of choice for this collaboration to hit innovative digital milestones for our customers," added Rahul Bajaj, Co-founder and SVP Global Revenue & New Initiatives (M&A) of Data Glove Inc.

Combining Data Glove's breadth of industry expertise, technological capabilities and longstanding strategy, with Cascade's powerful infrastructure and facilities, will play a key role in accelerating clients' seamless journeys to the cloud.

About Data Glove Inc. dba Trimax Americas

Data Glove Inc dba Trimax Americas is leading cloud and digital transformation system integrator. Data Glove Inc's cloud modernization factory and solutions empowers customers to accelerate innovation and maximize the value of the cloud environment.

To read more, visit http://www.trimaxamericas.com

About Cascade Divide Data Center

Cascade Divide operates a Tier III Designed Data Center in Central Oregon, which is purpose built, provide ultra-high power density per rack, it is an extremely energy efficient site, located on 7 fiber optic backbone networks.

To read more, visit cascadedivide.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this release concerning the future prospects Data Glove Inc. dba Trimax Americas are forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The Company, from time to time, makes written and oral forward-looking statements based on information available with the management of the Company and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

