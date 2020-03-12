Data Projections, Inc. SimplyConnected ZoomRooms Rollout

HOUSTON, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Projections, Inc. has a long standing commitment to providing cutting edge technology to Texas businesses. Keeping with that tradition of excellence, Data Projections has announced their new SimplyConnected ZoomRooms, which offer businesses an affordable option for comprehensive solutions. "It is our privilege to provide this service, which allows our customers to maintain connections and work in collaboration with coworkers, partners, and customers around the globe," said Robby Turner, Executive Vice President of Data Projections.

SimplyConnected ZoomRooms allow clients to customize user-friendly audio and visual conferencing solutions for their specific needs. To enable organizations to more effectively focus on business, ZoomRooms as a service includes onsite service and support for the life of the system and the convenient option of monthly payments.

"Our team at Data Projections, Inc. is proud to step up and offer new ways to make video conferencing cost effective and available, especially at a time when many companies are experiencing international and domestic travel restrictions. Even during uncertain times business continues to move forward, and our job is to assist our clients in doing the same," concluded Turner. In light of current events, SimplyConnected ZoomRooms allow communication and collaboration to continue in a seamless way that promotes growth and success.

About Data Projections:

Founded in 1987, Data Projections has grown into a leader in the audio/visual solutions industry. With offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, Data Projections focuses on the businesses and institutions that also call Texas home. Data Projections offers its clients the ability to connect with others, collaborate in innovate ways and simplify even the most technically complex processes. Visit www.dataprojections.com to learn more.

