Data science, machine learning on menu at Gartner® 'Bake-Off'

SAS among three vendors invited to showcase its AI and analytics platform, SAS® Viya®, at the Gartner Data Science and Machine Learning Bake-Off

CARY, N.C., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The oven mitts are off as one of analytics top chefs SAS prepares to take the stage at the Gartner Data Science and Machine Learning Bake-Off in Orlando, FL, on March 22. Part of the Gartner Data and Analytics North America Summit, the Bake-Off will serve up a smorgasbord of data analytics delicacies, expertly prepared on the machine learning platforms of select advanced analytics vendors in head-to-head, live-action demonstrations.

SAS is one of three vendors chosen to participate in the Bake-Off, invited by Gartner based on market interest. This invitation can be attributed to SAS Viya, a comprehensive AI and analytics platform that runs on a modern, scalable architecture.

SAS will also participate in the Bake-Off event at the London Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in May.

SAS, an advanced analytics top chef

The Gartner Summit brings together technology companies and data and analytics experts to address the most significant challenges business leaders face as they build the organizations of the future.

Gartner's Bake-Off provides analytics users a unique opportunity to compare participating vendors side-by-side. The scripted demos will focus on key user requirements and end-to-end requirements for building and deploying machine learning models, using a common data set in a controlled environment. According to Gartner, "The requirements will focus on areas in which vendors often take a different approach, intentionally revealing differences, strengths and weaknesses."

SAS believes its selection by Gartner for the Bake-Off is further validation of the analytics leader's award-winning recipe for data and analytics solutions. SAS also is recognized as a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Quality and Multichannel Marketing Hubs. In 2022, SAS was recognized as a Representative Vendor in two Gartner Market Guide reports– Multipersona DSML Platforms and DSML Engineering Platforms.

AI, easy as pie

SAS' secret ingredient? SAS Viya, a cloud-native and agnostic AI, analytic and data management platform. The innovative AI software is designed to be delivered and updated continuously and bring the power of analytics to everyone, everywhere. Data science and AI capabilities that are part of the Viya platform include data management, model building, ModelOps, decisioning and data visualization.

SAS Viya users include business analysts, data scientists, MLOps engineers, IT professionals and information consumers from line workers to executives. They are located all around the world, across all industries, and experience benefits from fellow SAS users and experts within SAS Communities.

"Whether they program in SAS or prefer open source, SAS' AI and analytic solutions on SAS Viya give users of all skill levels access to agile, powerful advanced machine learning to help master complex data in the cloud," said Carlos Pinheiro, Distinguished Data Scientist at SAS, who will roll up his sleeves to represent SAS at the Bake-Off. "From data to discovery to deployment, users will see firsthand how lightning-fast SAS Viya takes the cake in turning data into decisions."

Learn more about industry analyst firm recognitions for SAS' AI, advanced analytics and MLOps capabilities: https://www.sas.com/en_us/news/analyst-viewpoints.html.

About the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit

Gartner analysts will provide additional analysis on data and analytics trends at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2023, March 20-22 in Orlando, FL; April 4-6 in Tokyo; May 8-9 in Mumbai, India; May 22-24 in London; and July 31-Aug. 1 in Sydney. Follow news and updates from the conferences on Twitter using #GartnerDA.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

