Data Show Reduced Risk Of Recurrence In Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer With Use Of BLC-Photocure

(RTTNews) - The bladder cancer company Photocure ASA (PHCUF.PK), on Monday, announced the presentation of clinical data from the Veterans Affairs BRAVO study at the ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium which was held February 16-18, 2023 in San Francisco, USA.

The clinical data demonstrated a significant decrease in the risk of recurrence & longer time to recurrence following Blue Light cystoscopy or BLC with Cysview compared to White Light cystoscopy or WLC alone.

Dr. Steven Williams, University of Texas-Medical Branch, Galveston, presented the study abstract "The Impact of Blue Light Cystoscopy Use Among Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Patients in an Equal Access Setting: Implications on Recurrence and Time to Recurrence Stratified by Race".

"Our findings demonstrate increased support for blue light cystoscopy's clinical role in reducing bladder cancer recurrence, and that equal access to health care can achieve equitable outcomes. These data support current AUA/SUO guidelines recommending BLC usage in patients with NMIBC to increase detection and decrease recurrence." said Dr. Steven Williams, Professor and Chief of the Division of Urology, at the University of Texas-Medical Branch, and one of the study authors.