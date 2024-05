Data storage for front-end JavaScript

Like every other programming environment, you need a place to store your data when coding in the browser with JavaScript. Beyond simple JavaScript variables, there are a variety of options ranging in sophistication, from using localStorage to cookies to IndexedDB and the service worker cache API. This article is a quick survey of the common mechanisms for storing data in your JavaScript programs.JavaScript variablesYou are probably already familiar with JavaScript’s set of highly flexible variable types. We don’t need to review them here; they are very powerful and capable of modeling any kind of data from the simplest numbers to intricate cyclical graphs and collections. To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel