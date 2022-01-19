Data Vault Holdings Expands Expertise In Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Big Data; Appoints Tony Evans of C3 AI To Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Vault Holdings Inc., the emerging leader in metaverse data visualization, valuation, and monetization announced today the appointment of Tony Evans, General Manager of Financial Services for C3 AI (NYSE: AI), to its advisory board, fortifying Data Vault Holding's expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, fintech, e-commerce and security. A preeminent expert in business and sales, Mr. Evans has developed and executed transformative, customer-focused strategies across industries. From artificial intelligence to cybersecurity to e-commerce, he has managed global sales and partnership development, led global banking teams, driven growth, and developed customer big data and innovation strategies. As a member of the advisory board, Mr. Evans will advise Datavault® leadership on the automation and scale of their comprehensive crypto data solution.

"In my role at C3 AI, I witness daily the power data assets and tokenomics can play in the foundation for predictive technology that influences decisions and leads to disruption of incumbent markets. Data has now become both an indicator of business intelligence and a form of capital, and we can use this information to inform business innovation. Datavault® expertly combines artificial intelligence, machine learning, and crypto-technology to transform data into salable business growth and revenues. I am honored to provide Datavault's leadership with perspective on emerging trends, market impact, and consumer issues in payments, AI, and data," says Tony Evans, General Manager of Financial Services for C3 AI.

As General Manager of Financial Services of leading enterprise AI software provider C3 AI, Mr. Evans directs financial services strategy, global sales, and partnership development. His expertise supports the delivery of the cross-industries enterprise platform C3 AI ® Suite, which enables businesses to develop, deploy, and operate large-scale AI, predictive analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Mr. Evans' diversified background in the financial and technology sectors skillfully positions him to provide counsel to the executive team of Data Vault Holdings, as they develop and launch new products, design new revenue models, and simplify data visualization, valuation, and monetization processes layering effects through automation of their novel crypto-technologies. Additionally, Mr. Evans has served as Leader of Global Banking and Payments and Head of Financial Services (UK) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) (NASDAQ: AMZN); Head of Leonardo and Analytics (UK and Ireland) and SVP & Chief Operating Officer of Financial Services for SAP; and Managing Director (US) of BlackBerry. He has also served in leadership roles with Datawatch Corporation, Oracle, Applied Knowledge LTD, Visusol Consulting, and Smith Industries.

Mr. Evans holds an MBA specializing in business growth, change movement, and change strategy from the University of Brighton.

In coming weeks, Data Vault Holdings plans to announce additional members of its advisory board, with Ed Cushing, Global Account Manager at Amazon Web Services (AWS), recently announced as its inaugural member. New advisory board members will further aid in providing market insights, analytics expertise, and business and data monetization strategies through the use of Datavault's patented, cloud-based SaaS platform.

About Data Vault Holdings Inc.

Data Vault Holdings Inc. is a technology holding company that provides a proprietary, cloud-based platform for the delivery of branded data-backed cryptocurrencies. Data Vault Holdings Inc. provides businesses with the tools to monetize data assets securely over its Information Data Exchange® (IDE). The company is in the process of finalizing the consolidation of its affiliates Data Donate Technologies, Inc., ADIO LLC, and Datavault Inc. as wholly owned subsidiaries under one corporate structure. Learn more about Data Vault Holdings Inc. here .

