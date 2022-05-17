DataBank Acquires Land in Atlanta for New Data Center Campus

Property acquisition lays groundwork for DataBank's fourth data center – and first campus – in the Atlanta Metro Area, meeting growing regional customer demand for critical IT infrastructure

DALLAS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, interconnection, and managed services, announced today that it has purchased 18 acres of land and an existing data center facility located at 200 Selig Drive in suburban Atlanta GA. The property will become the future home of the "Lithia Springs Campus, DataBank's first expandable property in the Atlanta metro, as well as ATL4 – DataBank's 4th data center in the market.

The property is adjacent to an existing Georgia Power sub-station ensuring adequate power. It also supports DataBank's plans to build a new data center (ATL4) that will support 40MW of critical IT load, an initial footprint of 200,000+ square feet and expansion room for the facility as needed. The campus will be tethered via dark fiber to DataBank's existing ATL2/3 complex, which houses key connectivity nodes from Zayo Networks and other providers for metro, regional, and long-haul capacity. By purchasing the property, DataBank furthers its strategy of owning and controlling the real estate beneath its data centers, accelerates the pace at which it can bring online new capacity, and extends its already deep commitment to the Atlanta market.

This is the second expansion announcement DataBank has made in the Atlanta market in the past six months, coming on the heels of the company's December 2021 disclosure that it was doubling the raised floor capacity of its ATL2/3 complex in Atlanta's West End. DataBank also owns the midtown ATL1 facility in the CODA complex which houses the Georgia Tech super-computing center.

"ATL4 and the Lithia Springs Campus will greatly expand our capacity to serve the mission-critical IT infrastructure needs of customers in the Atlanta metro," said Raul K. Martynek, DataBank's CEO. "Long ago, we could see that Atlanta was becoming a preeminent data center market and we're proud to be part of the city's continued business and tech community growth."

For more information about DataBank's Atlanta facilities or to schedule a tour, please visit https://www.databank.com/data-centers/ or call 800-840-7533.

About DataBank

DataBank enables the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers to consistently deploy and manage their infrastructure, applications, and data on the right platform, at the right time, in the right place. Our colocation and edge infrastructure footprint consists of 65+ data centers and 20 interconnection hubs in 27+ markets, on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers, and a modular edge data center platform with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a limitless digital future for their business.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/databank-acquires-land-in-atlanta-for-new-data-center-campus-301548545.html

SOURCE DataBank