DataBank Announces Opening of Sixth Salt Lake City Area Data Center

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, announces the opening of its newest Salt Lake City data center, SLC6. The increased capacity meets the growing demand for mission-critical IT infrastructure in Utah and the Salt Lake City market.

The 171,000 square foot expansion adds 100,000 square feet of raised flooring – 50,000 of which will be available on day one. The project establishes two new data halls, expected to open in October of this year. Some 11 megawatts of power are available now, with another 11 megawatts to come online in the future.

A grand opening event is slated for November 15. More information about the event will be released soon.

"Utah is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing tech hubs in the U.S.," says Tony Qorri, DataBank's vice president of construction. "The state's prime real estate, low cost of living, and deep technology talent pool, make it an ideal location for start-ups. Additionally, its internet speeds are among the fastest in the nation, which is attractive to start-ups as well as enterprises."

SLC6 resides on DataBank's Granite Point Campus, strategically located between downtown Salt Lake City and Utah's "Silicon Slopes" in Bluffdale. The 23-acre campus is tethered to DataBank's SLC1 data center and carrier hotel by direct fiber and is ideal for West Coast workloads requiring a stable and scalable location.

SLC6 has been designed from the ground up with a full suite of customer amenities and all the security features needed to meet HIPAA, PCI-DSS, SSAE-18 SOC1 and SOC2, GDPR, and FISMA compliance requirements. The facility is adjacent to four other DataBank data centers on the Granite Point campus, providing convenience for customers looking to expand capacity and efficiently leverage existing staff and resources.

"Bringing this additional capacity to the Silicon Slopes deepens our roots in the region," says Qorri. "This aligns well with DataBank's growth strategy and our dedication to providing our customers with world-class IT infrastructure."

About DataBank

DataBank enables the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers to consistently deploy and manage their infrastructure, applications, and data on the right platform, at the right time, in the right place. Our colocation and edge infrastructure footprint consists of 60+ data centers and 20 interconnection hubs in 30+ markets, on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers, and a modular edge data center platform with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a limitless digital future for their business.

