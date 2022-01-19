DataBank To Acquire Four Houston-Area Data Centers from CyrusOne for $670M

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank , a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, interconnection, and managed cloud services, today announced that it has agreed to purchase four existing data centers in the Houston, TX metro area from CyrusOne for $670M.

The transaction will make Houston the 27th major U.S. metro market in DataBank's portfolio, adding to what is already the largest edge infrastructure footprint in the United States. The four Houston facilities will collectively add more than 300,000 square feet of raised-floor data center capacity, and 42.5 MW of critical IT load, as well as a roster of blue-chip customers from the area's fast-growing healthcare, financial, energy, media, and software sectors. DataBank's total portfolio will now feature more than 65 facilities and 2.0M square feet of raised-floor data center capacity.

The four Houston facilities include the data center located 4201 Southwest Freeway, currently known as the CyrusOne Galleria data center, as well as three others known as West I, West II, and West III, which are all located on the Westway Park Blvd Campus 20 minutes west of Downtown Houston. The Houston West Campus is also the metro's primary interconnection point with over 30 fiber networks, 3,500 cross connects and public cloud on-ramps from AWS and Google.

"We are excited to add the Houston market to the DataBank portfolio," commented Raul Martynek, DataBank's CEO. "With our deep roots in Texas, it was a logical metro for us to expand into and allows us to bring our digital infrastructure and interconnection solutions to the 4th largest metro in the U.S. With the addition of Houston, DataBank now covers 27 metro markets, a larger geographic footprint in the U.S. than any other data center operator."

TD Securities and CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, provided DataBank with the underwritten debt financing for the transaction. Jones Day served as legal advisor to DataBank in connection with the transaction.

The closing of the deal is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals. The transaction is anticipated to close in late Q1 2022.

About DataBank

DataBank enables the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers to consistently deploy and manage their infrastructure, applications and data on the right platform, at the right time, in the right place. Our colocation and edge infrastructure footprint consists of 65+ data centers and 20 interconnection hubs in 30+ markets, on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers, and a modular edge data center platform with virtually unlimited reach. We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a limitless digital future for their business.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as: "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential," or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, whether the sale of CyrusOne's Houston data centers to DataBank will be completed within the timeframe anticipated or at all, including the parties' ability to obtain any necessary third-party approvals to consummate the transaction, and other risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements reflect the parties' good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The parties are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and do not intend to do so.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/databank-to-acquire-four-houston-area-data-centers-from-cyrusone-for-670m-301463321.html

SOURCE DataBank