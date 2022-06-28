Databricks open sources its Delta Lake data lake

In an effort to push past doubts cast by rival firms, data lake provider Databricks on Tuesday said that it is open sourcing all Delta Lake APIs as part of the Delta Lake 2.0 release. The company also announced that it will be contributing all enhancements of Delta Lake to The Linux Foundation.Databrick rivals such as Cloudera, Dremio, Google (Big Lake), Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, AWS Snowflake, HPE (Ezmeral) and Vertica have criticized the company, casting doubt whether Delta Lake was open source or proprietary, thereby taking away a share of prospective customers, analysts said.To read this article in full, please click here