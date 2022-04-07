Databricks targets data pipeline automation with Delta Live Tables

Databricks has unveiled a new extract, transform, load (ETL) framework, dubbed Delta Live Tables, which is now generally available across the Microsoft Azure, AWS and Google Cloud platforms.According to the data lake and warehouse provider, Delta Live Tables uses a simple declarative approach to building reliable data pipelines and automatically managing related infrastructure at scale, essentially reducing the time taken by data engineers and scientists on complex operational tasks.“Table structures are common in databases and data management. Delta Live Tables are an upgrade for the multicloud Databricks platform that support the authoring, management and scheduling of pipelines in a more automated and less code-intensive way,” said Doug Henschen, principal analyst at Constellation Research.To read this article in full, please click here