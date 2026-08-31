Datacentrex Stock Falls 13% After $30 Mln Eagle LNG Investment

(RTTNews) - Datacentrex, Inc. (DTCX) shares fell 13.46 percent to $2.25 on Monday after the company announced a $30 million investment in ELNG Equity LLC, the equity holding company of Eagle LNG Partners LLC.

The stock opened at $2.90 and traded between $2.23 and $2.90. Its 52-week range is $1.51 to $6.23 on the Nasdaq. Trading volume was 267,699 shares, compared with an average volume of 215,842 shares.

Datacentrex acquired $30 million of Class A Common Units in Eagle LNG, a vertically integrated producer of liquefied natural gas that supplies aerospace-grade liquid methane for next-generation U.S. launch vehicles. The company said the investment is part of its strategy of targeting businesses with existing revenue and exposure to high-growth sectors. Eagle LNG has completed more than 700 LNG bunkering operations since 2018 without incident.