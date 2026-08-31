Datacentrex Aktie
WKN DE: A41URV / ISIN: US2569181033
|
31.08.2026 18:51:33
Datacentrex Stock Falls 13% After $30 Mln Eagle LNG Investment
(RTTNews) - Datacentrex, Inc. (DTCX) shares fell 13.46 percent to $2.25 on Monday after the company announced a $30 million investment in ELNG Equity LLC, the equity holding company of Eagle LNG Partners LLC.
The stock opened at $2.90 and traded between $2.23 and $2.90. Its 52-week range is $1.51 to $6.23 on the Nasdaq. Trading volume was 267,699 shares, compared with an average volume of 215,842 shares.
Datacentrex acquired $30 million of Class A Common Units in Eagle LNG, a vertically integrated producer of liquefied natural gas that supplies aerospace-grade liquid methane for next-generation U.S. launch vehicles. The company said the investment is part of its strategy of targeting businesses with existing revenue and exposure to high-growth sectors. Eagle LNG has completed more than 700 LNG bunkering operations since 2018 without incident.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Datacentrex Inc Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Datacentrex Inc Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Datacentrex Inc Registered Shs
|2,20
|-15,38%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen im Fokus: ATX schließt nach Rekordhoch leichter -- DAX zum Handelsende in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Montag leicht nach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich ebenfalls mit Verlusten. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Montag mehrheitlich nach unten.