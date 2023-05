Datacolor AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

Datacolor acquires matchmycolor



16-May-2023 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media Information Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR



Datacolor AG has signed a purchase agreement for the acquisition of matchmycolor LLC, Basel, effective May 15, 2023. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price, which consists of a one-time payment and an earn-out.



matchmycolor, which specializes in software for color formulation and color communication, achieved sales of about CHF 3 million in fiscal 2022 with around 20 employees.



Datacolor consolidates matchmycolor as of January 1, 2023. The costs for the acquisition and the integration will affect fiscal years 2022/23 and 2023/24.



Rotkreuz, May 16, 2023 For further information T +41 44 488 40 19

https://ir.datacolor.com/en/ Datacolor AG, Investor Relations, Olga Wueschner

Grundstrasse 12, 6343 Rotkreuz Agenda October 27, 2023

November 17, 2023

December 7, 2023 Publication Key Figures 2022/23

Publication Annual Report 2022/23

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2022/23 About Datacolor

Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate color of materials, products and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for over 50 years. The company provides sales, service and support in over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive, plastics, photography and videography. For more information visit www.datacolor.com.

End of Inside Information