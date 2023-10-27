27.10.2023 06:00:13

Datacolor fiscal 2022/23

Datacolor fiscal 2022/23

27-Oct-2023 / 06:00 CET/CEST
Datacolor significantly increased sales in fiscal year 2022/23. Net sales increased to 93.2 USD million (fiscal 2021/22: USD 87.4 million), up 6.7% to previous year or 9.5% in local currency. The operating result was impacted by the acquisition costs of matchmycolor GmbH as well as costs related to the public tender offer by the majority shareholder for all publicly-held shares of Datacolor announced on July 3, 2023. This impacted EBITDA of USD 10.7 million (USD 12.9 million) and the EBITDA margin of 11.5% (14.8%) as well as EBIT of USD 8.1 million (USD 11.2 million) and the EBIT margin of 8.7% (12.8%). Net income improved significantly to USD 10.9 million (USD 5.2 million), mainly due to the good financial result amounting to USD 3.3 million (USD -5.5 million) and a positive one-off tax effect in the US. Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to USD 67.6 (USD 31.81) in fiscal 2022/23. As of September 30, 2023, Datacolor had a solid balance sheet with substantial net liquidity including financial assets of USD 42.7 million (30.9.2022: USD 43.7 million). The equity ratio amounted to 59.5% (30.9.2022: 58.8%).

The detailed annual report 2022/23 will be published on November 17, 2023.

Rotkreuz, October 27, 2023

For further information

T +41 44 488 40 19
https://ir.datacolor.com/en/

Datacolor AG, Investor Relations, Olga Wueschner
Grundstrasse 12, 6343 Rotkreuz

Agenda

November 17, 2023
December 7, 2023

Publication Annual Report 2022/23
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2022/23

About Datacolor
Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate color of materials, products and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for over 50 years. The company provides sales, service and support in over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. Datacolor’s customers stem from textile and apparel, paint and coatings, and plastics industries as well as the growing consumer market. For more information visit www.datacolor.com


