27.10.2023 06:00:13
Datacolor fiscal 2022/23
Datacolor significantly increased sales in fiscal year 2022/23. Net sales increased to 93.2 USD million (fiscal 2021/22: USD 87.4 million), up 6.7% to previous year or 9.5% in local currency. The operating result was impacted by the acquisition costs of matchmycolor GmbH as well as costs related to the public tender offer by the majority shareholder for all publicly-held shares of Datacolor announced on July 3, 2023. This impacted EBITDA of USD 10.7 million (USD 12.9 million) and the EBITDA margin of 11.5% (14.8%) as well as EBIT of USD 8.1 million (USD 11.2 million) and the EBIT margin of 8.7% (12.8%). Net income improved significantly to USD 10.9 million (USD 5.2 million), mainly due to the good financial result amounting to USD 3.3 million (USD -5.5 million) and a positive one-off tax effect in the US. Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to USD 67.6 (USD 31.81) in fiscal 2022/23. As of September 30, 2023, Datacolor had a solid balance sheet with substantial net liquidity including financial assets of USD 42.7 million (30.9.2022: USD 43.7 million). The equity ratio amounted to 59.5% (30.9.2022: 58.8%).
The detailed annual report 2022/23 will be published on November 17, 2023.
Rotkreuz, October 27, 2023
