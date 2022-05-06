06.05.2022 06:00:40

Datacolor in the first half 2021/22

Datacolor in the first half 2021/22

Asia remains strongest growth area - Focus on launch of new products and new product development

Datacolor AG reported solid sales and operating earnings performance in the first half of fiscal 2021/22 despite the negative development of the market environment from the beginning of calendar year 2022. Both the broad product range, which is well positioned in the market, and the strong demand in all sales regions contributed to this result. Net sales increased by 14.7% (15.7% in local currency) to USD 42.3 million (previous year: USD 36.9 million). The gross margin increased to 65.5% (64.3%) despite higher material costs. The EBITDA margin corresponded to 11.0% (10.9%) and the EBIT margin to 9.0% (8.6%). Operating profit (EBIT) increased to USD 3.8 million (USD 3.2 million). Due to the strong upheavals on the financial markets, the financial result was negative at USD -1.4 million (USD +3.4 million) following a far above-average financial profit in the previous year and had a negative impact on net income. Compared to the exceptionally good previous year, net income declined significantly to USD 1.9 million (USD 5.3 million). Earnings per share amounted to USD 11.71 (USD 32.25). The average number of employees increased to 385 (366) driven by demand and investments in future growth of consumer and industrial products.

Asia remains strongest growth area
Datacolor recorded a pleasing increase in demand for digital color management solutions in value chains during the period under review. Market momentum was strongest in the Asia region, which at 41.7% again accounted for the largest share of sales, Europe corresponded to 31.2%, North and South America to 27.1%.

Focus on launch of new products and new product development
Datacolor continued to drive the successful launch of its Spectro 1000/700 product family. These state-of-the-art spectrophotometers meet the requirements of the Internet of Things (IoT) and were developed for value chains of customers in a wide range of industries in particular textile and apparel as well as paint and coatings where accurate digital color management is critical. Furthermore, Datacolor has launched CloudQC, its first SaaS (Software as a Service) color quality control application, CloudQC, designed to assist color professionals with the evaluation of digital color samples from anywhere, at any time. During the coming months Datacolor will continue to add industry-specific functionality to this application, allowing for a wider number of use cases, assisting also new customers in managing color digitally.

Strong balance sheet
At the end of March 2022, Datacolor had total assets of USD 78.8 million (September 30, 2021: USD 83.7 million) and substantial net cash (including financial assets) of USD 45.4 million (September 30, 2021: USD 51.9 million). Datacolor remains debt-free. Shareholders' equity amounted to USD 46.2 million (September 30, 2021: USD 52.5 million) and the equity ratio corresponded to 58.6% (September 30, 2021: 62.7%).

Outlook
The Board of Directors and Management of Datacolor expect sales and operating profit in fiscal 2021/22 to exceed the previous year's result, assuming that the various closures, particularly in China, are lifted as quickly as possible, that the situation in the supply sector normalizes, and that the war in Ukraine has no further impact. With its lean, rejuvenated organization, high cash position and solid equity base, Datacolor has the flexibility to expand its market position organically and, if possible, also through targeted acquisitions.

Rotkreuz, March 7, 2022

For further informationen

T +41 44 488 40 19
https://ir.datacolor.com/en/

 Datacolor AG, Investor Relations, Olga Wueschner 
Grundstrasse 12, 6343 Rotkreuz

Agenda

October 27, 2022
November 17, 2022
December 7, 2022		 Publication Key Figures Annual Report 2021/22
Publication Annual Report 2021/22
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2021/22

About Datacolor
Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate color of materials, products and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for over 50 years. The company provides sales, service and support in over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive, plastics, photography and videography. For more information visit www.datacolor.com.


