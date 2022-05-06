|
06.05.2022 06:00:40
Datacolor in the first half 2021/22
|
Datacolor AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Media Information
Asia remains strongest growth area - Focus on launch of new products and new product development
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Datacolor AG reported solid sales and operating earnings performance in the first half of fiscal 2021/22 despite the negative development of the market environment from the beginning of calendar year 2022. Both the broad product range, which is well positioned in the market, and the strong demand in all sales regions contributed to this result. Net sales increased by 14.7% (15.7% in local currency) to USD 42.3 million (previous year: USD 36.9 million). The gross margin increased to 65.5% (64.3%) despite higher material costs. The EBITDA margin corresponded to 11.0% (10.9%) and the EBIT margin to 9.0% (8.6%). Operating profit (EBIT) increased to USD 3.8 million (USD 3.2 million). Due to the strong upheavals on the financial markets, the financial result was negative at USD -1.4 million (USD +3.4 million) following a far above-average financial profit in the previous year and had a negative impact on net income. Compared to the exceptionally good previous year, net income declined significantly to USD 1.9 million (USD 5.3 million). Earnings per share amounted to USD 11.71 (USD 32.25). The average number of employees increased to 385 (366) driven by demand and investments in future growth of consumer and industrial products.
Asia remains strongest growth area
Focus on launch of new products and new product development
Strong balance sheet
Outlook
Rotkreuz, March 7, 2022
For further informationen
Agenda
About Datacolor
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Datacolor AG
|Grundstrasse 12+14
|6343 Rotkreuz
|Switzerland
|ISIN:
|CH0008531045
|Valor:
|850494
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1345449
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1345449 06-May-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Datacolor AGmehr Nachrichten
|
06.05.22
|Datacolor im ersten Halbjahr 2021/22 (EQS Group)
|
06.05.22
|Datacolor in the first half 2021/22 (EQS Group)
|
07.03.22
|Datacolor AG with good sales and operating profit momentum - Net profit in first half of 2021/22 affected by negative financial result (EQS Group)
|
07.03.22
|Datacolor AG mit guter Umsatz- und operativer Ertragsdynamik - Reingewinn im ersten Halbjahr 2021/22 von negativem Finanzergebnis belastet (EQS Group)
|
07.12.21
|EQS-Adhoc: Annual General Meeting of Datacolor AG (EQS Group)
|
07.12.21
|EQS-Adhoc: Ordentliche Generalversammlung der Datacolor AG (EQS Group)
|
16.11.21
|EQS-Adhoc: Datacolor im Geschäftsjahr 2020/21 (EQS Group)
|
16.11.21
|EQS-Adhoc: Datacolor fiscal 2020/21 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Datacolor AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Datacolor AG
|710,00
|5,19%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSteigende Rezessionsangst: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende - Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben vor dem Wochenende deutlich nach. Die Wall Street verbuchte am Freitag Abgaben. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong ging es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.