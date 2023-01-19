|
19.01.2023 22:05:00
Datadog Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call
NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, February 16, 2023.
In conjunction with this announcement, Datadog will host a conference call on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results and financial guidance. To access the conference call by phone, please click this link to register for dial-in details. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, and a replay will be archived on the website.About Datadog
Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.
Contact Information
Yuka Broderick
Datadog Investor Relations
IR@datadoghq.com
Dan Haggerty
Datadog Public Relations
Press@datadoghq.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datadog-announces-date-of-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-earnings-call-301726031.html
SOURCE Datadog, Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Datadog Inc Registered Shs -A-
|64,41
|3,59%
Vor dem Wochenende wagten sich die Anleger an der Wall Street aus der Reserve. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten im Freitagshandel Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.