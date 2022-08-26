|
26.08.2022 22:05:00
Datadog Announces Upcoming Investor Meeting
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that it will host the Investor Meeting at Dash 2022, its annual user conference.
The Dash Keynote will be held on Wednesday, October 19 at 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. ET, followed by the Investor Meeting later the same day at 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET.
Registration and webcast details for virtual attendance at the Keynote and Investor Meeting are available on the Datadog Investor Relations website at http://investors.datadoghq.com and on the day of the event, a live webcast will be available at http://investors.datadoghq.com. For those unable to attend the Investor Meeting, an on-demand replay will be made available after the event.
We will focus on our platform, products, and innovation, and do not plan to issue a financial performance update or new financial targets at this event.About Datadog
Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.
Contact Information
Yuka Broderick
Datadog Investor Relations
IR@datadoghq.com
Dan Haggerty
Datadog Corporate Communications
Press@datadoghq.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datadog-announces-upcoming-investor-meeting-301613276.html
SOURCE Datadog, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Datadog Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
19.08.22
|Why Palantir, Datadog, and C3.ai Plunged Today (MotleyFool)
|
09.08.22
|Is Datadog Stock a Buy Now? (MotleyFool)
|
04.08.22
|Why Datadog Was a Dog of a Stock on Thursday (MotleyFool)
|
04.08.22
|Datadog (DDOG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
04.08.22
|Why Is Datadog Stock Down After Earnings? (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Datadog Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Datadog Inc Registered Shs -A-
|107,18
|-3,37%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Rede und EZB verunsichern die Märkte: US-Börsen schließen tief im Minus -- ATX und DAX beenden Handelswoche deutlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine anfänglichen Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss deutlich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging ebenfalls deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Freitag nach Powells Rede auf tiefrotem Terrain. An den Märkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.