Datado a Aktie
WKN DE: A2PSFR / ISIN: US23804L1035
|
10.02.2026 13:48:46
Datadog Guides Q1, FY26 Adj EPS Below Estimates; Stock Up 9.6% On Upbeat Q1 Revenue Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) provided its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2026.
For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.49 to $0.51 per share on revenues between $951 million and $961 million.
On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.52 per share on revenues of $934.08 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.08 to $2.16 per share on revenues between $4.06 billion and $4.10 billion.
The Street is looking for earnings of $2.34 per share on revenues of $4.10 billion for the year.
In Tuesday's pre-market trading, DDOG is trading on the Nasdaq at $124.99, up $10.98 or 9.63 percent.
