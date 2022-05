Datadog Stock Is Crashing on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of cloud monitoring and cybersecurity company Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) crashed on Thursday morning. The broader market was plunging too -- as of 12:18 p.m., the S&P 500 was down by 3.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 4.6%. But Datadog's drop-off was an even-steeper 8.2%, even though it turned in a pretty stellar first-quarter earnings report before the bell.Heading into earnings, analysts had forecast Datadog would earn $0.11 per share (adjusted) on sales of $338 million in the quarter. It more than doubled that profit, though -- $0.24 per share -- and beat on the top line as well, with revenue of $363 million.