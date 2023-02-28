|
28.02.2023 22:05:00
Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that management will present at the following investor conference.
- The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 12:50 p.m., Eastern Time.
The presentation will be webcast live, and replay will be available for a limited time under the "Events and Presentations" section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.datadoghq.com/.
About Datadog
Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, real-user monitoring and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.
Contact Information
Yuka Broderick
Datadog Investor Relations
IR@datadoghq.com
Dan Haggerty
Datadog Corporate Communications
Press@datadoghq.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datadog-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conference-301757047.html
SOURCE Datadog, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Datadog Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Datadog Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Datadog Inc Registered Shs -A-
|69,48
|-1,89%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsangst geht erneut um: Dow höher -- ATX und DAX moderat im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende mehrheitlich stabil - Hang Seng tiefer
Die US-Börsen entwickeln sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Donnerstag leicht zu. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten am Donnerstag nur wenig Bewegung, lediglich in Hongkong ging es deutlicher abwärts.