Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.
- The J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 12:30 p.m., Eastern Time.
- The Jefferies 2022 Software Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 11:30 a.m., Eastern Time.
- The William Blair Growth Stock Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 1:40 p.m., Eastern Time.
The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the "Events and Presentations" section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.datadoghq.com/.About Datadog
Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.Contact Information
Yuka Broderick
Datadog Investor Relations
IR@datadoghq.com
Dan Haggerty
Datadog Corporate Communications
Press@datadoghq.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datadog-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301550305.html
SOURCE Datadog, Inc.
