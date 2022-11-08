|
Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.
- The RBC Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 3:45 p.m., Eastern Time.
- The Needham Big Data and Infrastructure Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 9:30 a.m., Eastern Time.
- The Credit Suisse 2022 Technology Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 12:15 p.m., Eastern Time.
- The Barclays Global Technology Media and Telecommunications Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 2:35 p.m., Eastern Time.
The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the "Events and Presentations" section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.datadoghq.com/.
About Datadog
Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.
